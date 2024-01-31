Motco Purchases 4,625 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Motco increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $2,328,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.21. 754,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.