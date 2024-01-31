Motco Purchases 793 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Motco lifted its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 91,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in Nestlé during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Nestlé by 7.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Nestlé by 770.8% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 24,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nestlé by 1.3% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.15. 911,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,434. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.73 and a 200 day moving average of $115.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $106.81 and a 12-month high of $131.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

