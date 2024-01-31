Motco Purchases 941 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Motco increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

BCE Price Performance

NYSE BCE traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,357. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.