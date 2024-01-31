Motco Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Motco decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $247,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.6% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 252,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $1,559,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,855,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,796,187 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.37. 2,641,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,804,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $447.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

