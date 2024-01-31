Motco Sells 1,727 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Motco decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 166.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SLF traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.30. 72,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,506. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.5637 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.48%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

