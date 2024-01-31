Motco Sells 2,152 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Motco trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Amphenol by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE APH traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $101.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,570. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $103.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.07. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

