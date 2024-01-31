Motco Sells 785 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Motco trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.24. 1,959,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,641,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

