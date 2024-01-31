Motco Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Motco decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.85. 2,207,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,982,899. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

