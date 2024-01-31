Motco Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Motco decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8,901.6% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 880,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after purchasing an additional 871,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.48. The company had a trading volume of 449,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,200. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

