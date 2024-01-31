MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

MTY Food Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MTY opened at C$58.28 on Wednesday. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$49.91 and a 12-month high of C$73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTY. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.14.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

