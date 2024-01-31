MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 636 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Copart Trading Down 0.5 %

Copart stock opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

