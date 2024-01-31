MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 295 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.5% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 80.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 538.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 32,687 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE VLO opened at $141.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.90 and a 200 day moving average of $130.29. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.50%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

