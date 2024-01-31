MV Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TROW opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day moving average of $106.01. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.