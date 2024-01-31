MV Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

MV Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $250.79 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.02.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

