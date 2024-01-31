MV Capital Management Inc. Has $99,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,555.62.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,511.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,408.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,164.62. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,331.23 and a 1 year high of $3,669.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

