MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IJK stock opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average is $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $80.37.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

