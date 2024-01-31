MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,494 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 300.6% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,289 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,098 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.43.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $91.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $91.74.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

