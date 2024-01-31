MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 276 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $142.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.