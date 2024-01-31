NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Down 14.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.27 on Friday. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.