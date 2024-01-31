National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.48. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

Read Our Latest Report on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $150.77 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $112.84 and a 12-month high of $152.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.90. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.