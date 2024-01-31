Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.87% from the company’s current price.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

TTMI stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 1.42.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $572.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.84 million. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $13,051,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $8,662,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 58.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,414,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,441,000 after purchasing an additional 519,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,686.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 533,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 503,850 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

