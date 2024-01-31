New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,766,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554,638 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $125,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $84.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.86. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $84.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

