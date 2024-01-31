New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of MercadoLibre worth $77,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,735.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,618.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,407.74. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,800.09.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

