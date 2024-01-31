Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,148 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Newmont worth $28,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 242.2% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Macquarie started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

Newmont Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

