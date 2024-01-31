Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives $2.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Nikola Trading Down 6.5 %

NKLA stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $761.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. Nikola has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.71.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 151.40%. The firm had revenue of ($1.73) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nikola by 97.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 9.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

