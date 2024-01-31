NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

NiSource has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. NiSource has a payout ratio of 54.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

NiSource Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NI stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,609,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,171,000 after purchasing an additional 161,412 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,787 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,217,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,762,000 after purchasing an additional 186,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

