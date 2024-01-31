Noble Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME)

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hemisphere Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 26th. Noble Financial analyst M. Heim now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Hemisphere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Hemisphere Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. Hemisphere Energy had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 36.21%. The firm had revenue of C$24.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.28 million.
Hemisphere Energy Price Performance
HME opened at C$1.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The company has a market cap of C$134.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.05. Hemisphere Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$1.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Andrew John Arthur bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. In other Hemisphere Energy news, Senior Officer Andrew John Arthur bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$37,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Ashley Ramsden-Wood bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,200. Insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.
About Hemisphere Energy
Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.
