Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share.

Nucor Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,190. Nucor has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $190.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.21 and a 200 day moving average of $163.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,160.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

