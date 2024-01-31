Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) vs. Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Financial Contrast

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) and Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nukkleus and Pharma-Bio Serv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Nukkleus alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nukkleus N/A N/A -$970,000.00 N/A N/A Pharma-Bio Serv $19.40 million 1.08 $1.01 million $0.07 13.00

Pharma-Bio Serv has higher revenue and earnings than Nukkleus.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nukkleus N/A N/A -4.47% Pharma-Bio Serv 8.49% 9.36% 7.51%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Nukkleus and Pharma-Bio Serv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Nukkleus has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharma-Bio Serv has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nukkleus and Pharma-Bio Serv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nukkleus 0 0 0 0 N/A Pharma-Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Nukkleus shares are held by institutional investors. 69.8% of Nukkleus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pharma-Bio Serv beats Nukkleus on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nukkleus

(Get Free Report)

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions. It also offers payment services from one fiat currency to another or to digital assets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. Nukkleus Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Elite Holdings Ltd.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

(Get Free Report)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in the United States and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Nukkleus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nukkleus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.