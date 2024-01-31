Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

