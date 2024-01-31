NWF Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:NWF)

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NWF Group Stock Down 6.6 %

NWF opened at GBX 212.55 ($2.70) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 217.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 222.53. NWF Group has a 1-year low of GBX 185 ($2.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 285 ($3.62). The stock has a market cap of £105.08 million, a PE ratio of 708.33 and a beta of 0.31.

NWF Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

