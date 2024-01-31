NWF Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:NWF)

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
NWF Group Stock Down 6.6 %
NWF opened at GBX 212.55 ($2.70) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 217.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 222.53. NWF Group has a 1-year low of GBX 185 ($2.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 285 ($3.62). The stock has a market cap of £105.08 million, a PE ratio of 708.33 and a beta of 0.31.
NWF Group Company Profile
