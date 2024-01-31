NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NWF Group Stock Performance

NWF opened at GBX 212.55 ($2.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £105.08 million, a P/E ratio of 708.33 and a beta of 0.31. NWF Group has a 52-week low of GBX 185 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 285 ($3.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 217.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 222.53.

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

