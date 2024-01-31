Oasys Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.49 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Oasys token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasys has a total market cap of $198.46 million and $1.49 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasys has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,965,093,352 tokens. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys.

Oasys Token Trading

Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,965,093,352 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

