OD6 Metals Limited (ASX:OD6) Insider Purchases A$12,624.07 in Stock

OD6 Metals Limited (ASX:OD6 – Get Free Report) insider Brett Hazelden acquired 107,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$12,624.07 ($8,360.31).

OD6 Metals Price Performance

OD6 Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OD6 Metals Limited, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the discovery and development of rare earth element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Splinter Rock project comprising 6 granted exploration licenses that covers an area of 2,579 square kilometers tenement package located to the northeast of Esperance, Western Australia; and Grass Patch project comprising 4 granted exploration licenses that covers an area of 2,248 square kilometers situated to the north of Esperance, Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OD6 Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OD6 Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.