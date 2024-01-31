Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $395.87, but opened at $405.72. Old Dominion Freight Line shares last traded at $410.59, with a volume of 140,623 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.89.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,021,000 after buying an additional 1,415,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,241,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,823.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 948,609 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,869,000 after buying an additional 703,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

