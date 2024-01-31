Old National Bancorp (ONBPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on February 20th

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.
Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %
ONBPP stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $26.01.
About Old National Bancorp
Further Reading
