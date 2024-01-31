Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 181.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.3%.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.93. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.68.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

