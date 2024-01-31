Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.0929 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Orchid has a market capitalization of $90.98 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0929 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016612 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015716 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,688.25 or 1.00127233 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011227 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00192653 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

