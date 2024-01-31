Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.88

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.88 and last traded at $91.42, with a volume of 318955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

