Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Trading Down 4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b- rating to a c+ rating. The stock traded as low as $25.78 and last traded at $25.94. Approximately 72,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 408,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPBI. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $138,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,479 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 953,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 79,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 90.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 440.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

