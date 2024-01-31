Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,568,940,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 51.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 949,877 shares of company stock worth $18,720,001 in the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLTR opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

