Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $114,654,689 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.10.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $342.08 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.11 and a fifty-two week high of $350.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.33. The stock has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 196.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

