Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Up to $13.68

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $15.66. Paramount Global shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 23,419,431 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,682,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

