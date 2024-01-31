Patron Partners LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 278.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 949,877 shares of company stock worth $18,720,001 in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

