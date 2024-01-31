Patterson-UTI Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 23,175 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 276% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,160 put options.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

PTEN stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $11.27. 1,083,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,234,982. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Get Our Latest Report on Patterson-UTI Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.