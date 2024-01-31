Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Holdings Increased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $33,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $195.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.25.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $360.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair downgraded Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.24.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

