PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 9.50 Per Share

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PayPoint Stock Up 0.4 %

LON PAY opened at GBX 549.20 ($6.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 505.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 522.43. PayPoint has a twelve month low of GBX 372.50 ($4.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 585.75 ($7.45). The stock has a market cap of £399.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,262.79, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Get PayPoint alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPoint

In other PayPoint news, insider Nick Wiles purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 464 ($5.90) per share, for a total transaction of £232,000 ($294,940.25). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 50,072 shares of company stock worth $23,237,535. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.