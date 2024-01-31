Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, February 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous None dividend of $0.10.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $163.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a report on Monday, January 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.