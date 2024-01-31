Pepe Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Pepe has a total market cap of $400.83 million and approximately $90.41 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepe token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pepe has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pepe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pepe Profile

Pepe launched on April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000098 USD and is down -7.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 334 active market(s) with $79,506,072.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pepe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.