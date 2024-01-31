PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PEP stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.09. 941,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,941. The company has a market capitalization of $233.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

